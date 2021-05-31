Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to post $1.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the lowest is $1.28 billion. Penn National Gaming posted sales of $305.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 345.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year sales of $5.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $6.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.26) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.05.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 17,637.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $81.97. 2,846,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,946,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -585.46 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Earnings History and Estimates for Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

