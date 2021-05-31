Pepe Cash (PEPECASH) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.79 Million

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. Pepe Cash has a total market cap of $5.79 million and $18,609.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pepe Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pepe Cash has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pepe Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00312285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00190875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.48 or 0.00840316 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pepe Cash Profile

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Pepe Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepe Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pepe Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pepe Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pepe Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.