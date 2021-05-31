Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $176.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will post $176.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perficient’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $177.68 million and the lowest is $176.00 million. Perficient reported sales of $146.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year sales of $704.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $700.21 million to $712.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $772.47 million, with estimates ranging from $762.01 million to $790.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.55 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRFT shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Perficient has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In other Perficient news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at $9,704,016.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 34,600.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perficient stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.59. 291,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,662. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.78. Perficient has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

