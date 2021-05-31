Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Price Target Raised to GBX 525

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its target price increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 434.17 ($5.67).

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

Shares of Pets at Home Group stock opened at GBX 449 ($5.87) on Thursday. Pets at Home Group has a 1-year low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 488 ($6.38). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,359.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 642.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.