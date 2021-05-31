Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,699 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Somerset Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 99,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.2% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 274,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 53,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 51.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.73. 16,160,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,194,402. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

