Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Pharvaris B.V. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.36). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pharvaris B.V.’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.40) EPS.

Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.36).

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PHVS. Bank of America started coverage on Pharvaris B.V. in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Pharvaris B.V. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

PHVS stock opened at $20.50 on Monday. Pharvaris B.V. has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $42.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.14. The company has a market capitalization of $652.72 million and a PE ratio of -3.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHVS. General Atlantic LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris B.V. in the first quarter worth about $67,716,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris B.V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,910,000. venBio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris B.V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,447,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris B.V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,897,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Pharvaris B.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,811,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pharvaris B.V.

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

