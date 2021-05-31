Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $11,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $84.22 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $90.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

