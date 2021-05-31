Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PINS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 14,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $913,824.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $798,949.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 795,032 shares of company stock worth $55,054,314. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS opened at $65.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1,088.33 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

