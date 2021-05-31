Pitcairn Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.15.

Shares of Match Group stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,117. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.28. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $174.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

