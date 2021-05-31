Pitcairn Co. Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Terry L. Blaker lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 28,611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.44. 6,810,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,313,713. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The stock has a market cap of $113.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.96.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

