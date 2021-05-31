Pitcairn Co. Buys 2,384 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.3% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 63.6% during the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,748,000 after buying an additional 27,620 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 268.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,038,000 after buying an additional 1,283,440 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.1% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.74.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Insiders sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JPM traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $164.24. 10,294,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,558,251. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.97 and a 200-day moving average of $141.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $90.78 and a 52 week high of $165.70. The stock has a market cap of $497.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

