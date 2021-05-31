Pitcairn Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Discovery by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Discovery by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $95,103.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,673.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Leavy sold 66,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $3,697,579.20. Insiders have sold a total of 658,962 shares of company stock valued at $40,872,607 in the last three months. 5.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upgraded Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of Discovery stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $32.11. 8,168,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,478,906. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

