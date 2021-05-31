Pitcairn Co. Lowers Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 0.5% of Pitcairn Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

NYSE:TMO traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $469.50. 1,618,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,488. The firm has a market cap of $184.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.57 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $473.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

