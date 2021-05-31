Pitcairn Co. Raises Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 332,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,672,000 after purchasing an additional 103,164 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,922,000 after buying an additional 36,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $2,021,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.10.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $1,011,329.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,798.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 355,032 shares of company stock valued at $71,171,144. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $214.79. The stock had a trading volume of 35,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,170. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The stock has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.21 and a 12 month high of $217.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

