Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $102 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.90 million.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $30.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.62. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 7.21.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Plug Power from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.72.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.