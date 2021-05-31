Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,922,700 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the April 29th total of 2,811,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 246.7 days.

OTCMKTS PWCDF opened at $32.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average is $25.41. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $34.41.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PWCDF shares. CIBC upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Desjardins increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

