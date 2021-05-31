Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of MercadoLibre worth $54,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 15.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 27.3% during the first quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of MELI opened at $1,358.67 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $830.95 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The company has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,382.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,489.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1,602.23.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.61.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.