Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,930,756 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,582 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.50% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $59,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 31,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,336,000 after acquiring an additional 116,491 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $390,726.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 196,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,095,635.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,059,426.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,240,347 shares of company stock worth $39,410,054. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMHC. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

TMHC opened at $29.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.77. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $33.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.25.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

