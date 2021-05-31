Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $65.39 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

