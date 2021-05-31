Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 16,647 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 203,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,647 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $67,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in KLA by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,837 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,484,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of KLA by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,495,000 after acquiring an additional 326,116 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,347,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,010,000 after acquiring an additional 253,781 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KLA news, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,357.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.19.

KLA stock opened at $316.89 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $171.31 and a 12-month high of $359.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $321.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.86. The stock has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

