Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 547,678 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 852,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547,678 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.90% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $65,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,414,000 after acquiring an additional 27,652 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 839,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,714,000 after acquiring an additional 13,265 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1,586.3% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 740,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,574,000 after acquiring an additional 696,861 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,353,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,364,000 after acquiring an additional 11,031 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $71.58 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $77.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.04 and its 200 day moving average is $69.29. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

