Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,970 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,970 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $62,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $502.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $496.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.54.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $657.95.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

