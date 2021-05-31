Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Price Hits $1.65 on Major Exchanges

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 31st. Over the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00004507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a market cap of $427.69 million and $22.27 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00061117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.40 or 0.00306197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.46 or 0.00194664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.83 or 0.00972059 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00033352 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

