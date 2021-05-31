Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PSTG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities cut Pure Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.44.

Pure Storage stock opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $29.53. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.89.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 23.91% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $652,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,124,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,752,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 52.7% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,067,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,688,000 after buying an additional 2,094,233 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,100,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

