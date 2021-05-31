PYA Waltman Capital LLC Buys 1,924 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,579 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for about 2.0% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.63.

AEM stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.75. 2,530,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.77. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $89.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.53.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.32%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

