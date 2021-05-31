PYA Waltman Capital LLC Purchases 3,550 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. Nomad Foods accounts for approximately 1.8% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 476.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 22.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOMD stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.67. 979,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,554. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.73.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

