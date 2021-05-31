Pylon Network (PYLNT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $43.00

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded down 38.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last seven days, Pylon Network has traded down 51.2% against the dollar. One Pylon Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001405 BTC on popular exchanges. Pylon Network has a market capitalization of $311,513.42 and $43.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00082614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00019624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $375.06 or 0.01018341 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,510.34 or 0.09531183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00091174 BTC.

Pylon Network Profile

PYLNT is a coin. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 602,010 coins. Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pylon Network’s official website is pylon-network.org . The Reddit community for Pylon Network is https://reddit.com/r/PylonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Network aims to build an open, renewable energy exchange community, which will provide the energy markets with the signals and financial incentives that current energy policies and governance systems, are failing, or delaying to provide. The Pylon Network will use the blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow the network users to exchange green energy, bought directly from the RES (Renewable Energy Source) producer and without need for intervention of intermediaries throughout the process. Pylon Network token (PYLNT) is an ERC-20 will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pylon Network

