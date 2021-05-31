Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Issued By Wedbush

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cavco Industries in a research report issued on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.04. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cavco Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.31 EPS.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.60 million.

CVCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

CVCO stock opened at $221.27 on Monday. Cavco Industries has a 52 week low of $162.88 and a 52 week high of $242.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVCO. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,495,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,825,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cavco Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,417,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,630,000 after purchasing an additional 49,907 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Cavco Industries by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 188,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,470,000 after purchasing an additional 43,552 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cavco Industries by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 97,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after purchasing an additional 40,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

