Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Reduced by Truist Securiti

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Vroom in a research note issued on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.46). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.58) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.42) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VRM. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist dropped their target price on Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.86.

Shares of VRM stock opened at $44.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion and a PE ratio of -23.64. Vroom has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vroom by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after acquiring an additional 13,859 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after buying an additional 74,148 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,330,000 after buying an additional 5,599,391 shares in the last quarter. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patricia Moran sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $33,805.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $313,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,630.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,377,587 shares of company stock worth $137,653,173. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

