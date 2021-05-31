Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Ciena Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ciena in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ciena’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $52.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81. Ciena has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.24 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 10.25%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $109,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $154,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $2,003,160. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 3,705.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

