Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will announce sales of $2.94 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.84 billion. Quanta Services posted sales of $2.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year sales of $12.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $12.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.85 billion to $13.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PWR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.89.

NYSE:PWR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.35. 651,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $101.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $63,881.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,384 shares of company stock valued at $14,010,724 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,389,000 after purchasing an additional 507,290 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,682,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,960,000 after purchasing an additional 291,039 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,370,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,984,000 after buying an additional 321,398 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

