Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Insider Buys C$14,980.77 in Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.38 per share, with a total value of C$14,980.77. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$56,356.23.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 11,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.36 per share, with a total value of C$26,483.52.

On Friday, May 21st, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.38 per share, with a total value of C$47,596.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 13,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, with a total value of C$31,050.36.

On Monday, May 17th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 12,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.36 per share, with a total value of C$28,266.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.34 per share, with a total value of C$46,804.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 13,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.34 per share, with a total value of C$30,877.44.

On Monday, May 10th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 11,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,551.61.

On Monday, May 3rd, Quarterhill Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,436.00.

QTRH stock traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$2.48. 131,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,633. Quarterhill Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.77 and a 52-week high of C$3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 7.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$283.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Separately, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Quarterhill in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

