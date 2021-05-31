Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 69 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $169.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

