R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,710 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 252,129 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.20% of R1 RCM worth $13,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,974 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,505 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 11,705 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,100 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,149 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

In related news, insider Gary Steven Long sold 36,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $925,904.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,477.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,483 shares of company stock worth $1,440,926. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $23.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.83. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 74.82% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RCM shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

R1 RCM Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.