Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 18,621 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 169.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,621 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,536,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,627,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 53,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 147,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $110.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.82. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $588,985.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,850.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 9,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $1,355,962.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,959 shares in the company, valued at $111,976,104.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,204 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,706. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.