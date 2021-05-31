Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 99,216 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 592.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,216 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Tenable by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,323,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,208,000 after acquiring an additional 761,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $36,979,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tenable by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,517,000 after acquiring an additional 560,317 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $28,157,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Tenable by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 784,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,012,000 after acquiring an additional 537,180 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable stock opened at $41.80 on Monday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.81 and a beta of 1.71.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

In other Tenable news, Director Ping Li sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $75,414.15. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,397.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,481 shares of company stock valued at $7,245,208 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

