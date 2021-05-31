Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,220 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 51.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 18,554.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,949 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 398 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $3,335,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,513,610.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $730,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,697 shares of company stock valued at $22,282,825 in the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.57.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $157.89 on Monday. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $126.79 and a one year high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

