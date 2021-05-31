Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $4.33 Million Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alleghany by 19.1% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,941,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 10.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 39,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 9.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 523,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,241,000 after purchasing an additional 43,647 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth about $2,275,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on Y. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE Y opened at $716.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $692.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $632.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.66. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $460.58 and a 1-year high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $5.55. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

