Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 33,351 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 190.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,351 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 183.3% during the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,643,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $202,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,074,000 after acquiring an additional 218,781 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 24.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on NTLA shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 38,209 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $3,195,800.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,011,031.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $616,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 228,896 shares of company stock valued at $19,328,787 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $74.94 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.54 and a one year high of $92.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 2.05.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.