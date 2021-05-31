Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,251 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,419,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 13,966 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 192,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,851,000 after buying an additional 14,976 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,476,000 after buying an additional 101,911 shares during the period. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $801,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,774 shares in the company, valued at $20,240,623. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $2,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 126,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,176,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,576 shares of company stock valued at $37,267,408 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $98.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.52. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $116.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.18.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.