Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 14.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,445 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.79.

In related news, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $1,358,785.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,133.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,153 shares of company stock worth $2,311,749. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

MAR opened at $143.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.39 and its 200-day moving average is $136.52. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of -152.74 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.26 and a twelve month high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

