Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 5,889 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,889 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in NetEase during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in NetEase by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NTES has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. CLSA lowered their price target on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie lowered their price target on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Shares of NTES opened at $117.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $134.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.10.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. NetEase’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $32.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.