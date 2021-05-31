Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.030-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $500 million-$506 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $493.43 million.Rapid7 also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.020-0.030 EPS.

NASDAQ:RPD traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.65. 282,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.30. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $45.33 and a 52-week high of $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.01.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. Rapid7’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RPD. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Rapid7 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.10.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $443,562.03. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $887,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,828. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

