Rational Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 289.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,235,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,332 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,555,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in Morningstar by 1,201.7% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 151,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,997,000 after acquiring an additional 139,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,372,000 after acquiring an additional 83,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 391,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,601,000 after acquiring an additional 74,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $3,341,950.24. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,916,584 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,380,825.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin Diamonte sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $66,187.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,148.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,786 shares of company stock worth $45,431,894 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $235.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.24 and its 200 day moving average is $230.55. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.19 and a fifty-two week high of $270.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

