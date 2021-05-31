Rational Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ResMed by 11,090.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in ResMed by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $462,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,023,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $199,981.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,732 shares of company stock worth $5,436,870 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RMD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.43.

Shares of RMD opened at $205.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.57 and a twelve month high of $224.43. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 65.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. Analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

