Rational Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Rational Advisors LLC decreased its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $267,128,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $155,056,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 760.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,676,000 after purchasing an additional 251,296 shares during the last quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,763,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its position in Okta by 1,488,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 148,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,854,000 after purchasing an additional 148,870 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of Okta stock opened at $222.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of -106.43 and a beta of 0.96. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.06 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $3,214,525.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,096.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,847,219 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OKTA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BTIG Research raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.35.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.