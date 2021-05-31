Rational Advisors LLC Sells 306 Shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Rational Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ERIE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Erie Indemnity in the 1st quarter worth about $4,323,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,690,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Erie Indemnity by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 36.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIE opened at $201.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.50 and a 200 day moving average of $233.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.41. Erie Indemnity has a 52 week low of $172.16 and a 52 week high of $266.77.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $630.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Erie Indemnity will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is 73.80%.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

