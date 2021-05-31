Rational Advisors LLC Sells 5,800 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Rational Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 41.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 373.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.2% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,367,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,837,000 after acquiring an additional 796,054 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HZNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

In other news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $9,264,279.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,603.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $2,374,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,449,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 312,177 shares of company stock valued at $28,278,866 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $91.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 79.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $97.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.97.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

