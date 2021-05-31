Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Finning International (FTT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Finning International (TSE: FTT) in the last few weeks:

5/25/2021 – Finning International was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$34.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$39.00.

5/12/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$43.00 to C$44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$39.00 to C$41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.50 to C$38.00.

5/11/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$38.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Finning International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$35.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Finning International stock traded up C$0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$30.86. The stock had a trading volume of 431,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,343. Finning International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$18.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.02. The company has a market cap of C$5.01 billion and a PE ratio of 20.17.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Finning International Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.59%.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Thomson acquired 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$30.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$290,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,099 shares in the company, valued at C$6,645,834.59. Also, Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 1,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total transaction of C$54,553.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$919,884.70. Insiders have sold 18,018 shares of company stock valued at $599,235 in the last quarter.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

