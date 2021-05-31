RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Price Target Increased to C$1.00 by Analysts at Pi Financial

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) had its price target boosted by Pi Financial from C$0.95 to C$1.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Cormark decreased their price target on RediShred Capital from C$0.90 to C$0.85 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of CVE KUT opened at C$0.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.65. RediShred Capital has a 52-week low of C$0.37 and a 52-week high of C$0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.92 million and a P/E ratio of 190.00.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.14 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RediShred Capital will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

RediShred Capital Company Profile

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate Overhead. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

